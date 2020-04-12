People keep going to Venice Beach boardwalk despite order to stay home – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – County officials decided to close the beaches weeks ago, after people still flocked in large numbers despite recommendations to stay home.

In Venice Beach on Saturday afternoon, there were still people who were spending time there, ignoring the county and city orders.

On the boardwalk, people overlooked the caution tape and posters, choosing to continue playing basketball or skateboard on the ground.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has continued to warn residents that they have ignored the recommendations of health officials during the pandemic of possible ramifications.

"It's not just about you, it's about all of us," said the mayor. "Don't take risks, don't mess around, don't be selfish."

Many people in Venice Beach on Saturday also ignored calls to wear masks in public.

Police officers were on the beach, but for now, the Los Angeles Police Department says officers are focused on educating, not citing violators.