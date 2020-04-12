Paul Pogba: My mother always told me that I would return to Manchester United | Football news

"I was very happy to come back … I started something but I didn't finish,quot;





Paul Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a world record of £ 89 million

Paul Pogba says his mother told him he would return to Manchester United after he left the club in 2012.

The France international joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2012 after feeling frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford.

But despite swapping Manchester for Turin, Pogba says his mother always believed that one day he would return to the club.

Pogba said Manchester United Official Podcast: "My mother always told me: 'You will go somewhere but you will return'. She always said this.

"You know the mothers, the things he said: 'You will come back here, don't worry' and that was right after (Pogba had left United). She said you would return to Manchester, don't worry, and I did."

Pogba has not appeared at Manchester United since Boxing Day

Pogba returned to United in 2016 for a world record fee and says he returned to finish what he had started at the club he developed through the youth system.

He said, "When I came back, I was really happy to come back. I left it and I didn't finish. I started something but I didn't finish. I just went somewhere else, to finish it.

"Obviously, going back to where I started was for me, why I was really happy. Now I am ready to come as a confirmed player, not as a youth player."

Pogba has missed most of the season so far due to injury, but he insists that his physical setbacks have made him "hungrier to come back and do well."

He suffered a further setback after foot surgery earlier in the season and has not played since Boxing Day, but he is accelerating his recovery and will resume training when allowed after the coronavirus pandemic.