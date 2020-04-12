Paul Merson says: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should stay at Arsenal | Football news

Sky Sports expert reminds Gunners captain of his crucial role in the Emirates, warning "grass isn't always greener,quot; as speculation about future mounts









Paul Merson explains why Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang should remain at Arsenal, how suspension from football should reignite hunger in players, and offers his advice on how to control mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Merson responds to the president of the Gabon Football Association who advises Aubameyang to leave Arsenal to go to a club with greater ambition …

It's easy to say moving to a more ambitious club and winning things, but there aren't many trophies to win, especially with the two great soccer clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City.

I was very lucky to play for Arsenal for a long time and I'm not mistaken, it's a great club. The grass is not always green on the other side, you have to be careful.

Aubameyang is at an age where he will play every week for Arsenal. If he goes to, say, Manchester United or elsewhere, four or five bad games and you're out of the team.

He will play every week at Arsenal and when you reach the end of your career, two or three more years, you have to enjoy your football and play.

If I were Aubameyang's agent, I would emphasize that he is in one of the best clubs in the world, a phenomenal football club that has as many chances as anyone except Manchester City and Liverpool, winning anything. For me, I would stay.

"I hope every player is hungrier, not just Pogba,quot;

Paul Pogba has revealed that his injury nightmare has made him "hungrier to go back and do it right,quot;

After Paul Pogba revealed that his long injury problems had made him hungrier than ever, Merson hopes that the suspension of the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic will serve as an additional reminder to footballers of how lucky they are to be playing the game …

I hope (Pogba returns hungrier than ever). You can't get out of all this and not be hungry to play the best sport in the world.

You get paid to play something that you really enjoy, so if you get out of this without that hunger to play soccer, you shouldn't be playing soccer or charging to play.

Anyone would give anything to play soccer, and this will certainly give players hunger and appreciation because soccer is going very fast.

When I played at Arsenal, George Graham would tell me when I was 20 to make the most of my career and I would think I had years left, but it goes fast.

Hopefully this will make players appreciate that they are playing the best sport in the world and that they are paid to do it. If Pogba doesn't get out of this hunger, pack up the game.

& # 39; Pick up the phone, hold out your hand! & # 39;

With mental health boosted to public awareness during these unprecedented times of isolation, Merson offers simple advice for dealing with personal well-being …

I have had my days, sitting has been difficult and it has been a struggle. But I know these days are going to pass. I call my friends, I talk to people, and that's the most important thing.

Pick up the phone and reach out. I know we all have to isolate ourselves, but you must talk to people. It is a difficult time for everyone in the world, so we must communicate and try to talk to someone.

Mental illness will tell you not to pick up the phone, addiction tells you to be alone, you want to be isolated. So it is important to pick up the phone and tell people how you are feeling.

People have a habit of saying, "I'm fine." Well it doesn't mean anything, I don't know what it means, well it's not a feeling. It is important to keep asking people how they really feel.

Pick up the phone even if it's okay and talk to someone you haven't talked to in a long time because this is a testing time for everyone.