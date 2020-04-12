Patrick McEnroe fears that the US Open will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic | Tennis news





Patrick McEnroe fears that this year's US Open will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

In the second part of an exclusive interview with Patrick McEnroe, the former captain of the US Davis Cup. USA Catch Raz Mirza of Sky Sports. He talks about the United States Open, the cancellation of Wimbledon, how his brother Johnny Mac is advancing and the Laver Cup colliding with the French Open.

McEnroe, who reached 28th career highest before retiring in 1998, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end hopes of hosting this year's United States Open at Flushing Meadows.

The tournament is scheduled from August 24 to September 13 in New York, but right now the facilities of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center have been converted into a hospital to deal with the emergency that is spreading throughout the city.

Because preparations will begin weeks before qualifying, McEnroe feels that not everyone is feeling good with the organizers, who will be desperate for the show to go on time.

In tennis, you have players, media and fans who come from all over the world for these great tournaments, so unless everything is under control, it will be very difficult to organize the event. Patrick McEnroe

"Oh, I think it could definitely be canceled," he said. "I mean, I don't have any inside information other than seeing what's happening around the world and in New York.

"The difficult thing about tennis and professional tennis is that it is an international sport, so for professional tennis to work again, it essentially has to be under control around the world and not just in the United States."

"Right now, they are talking about playing Major League Baseball (MLB), which is not easy, but it is a bit more possible to do it because you are within a country. In tennis, you have players, media and fans. world for these big tournaments, so unless everything is under control, it will be very difficult to organize the event.

"They start to speed up preparations almost when the French Open starts, so there is a lot of work to be done to get the facility ready and ready for qualification and then the main draw. You can't just change a button to prepare it because it takes months of preparation. "

Roland Garros & # 39; press the panic button & # 39; according to Patrick McEnroe

If the US Open continues, players will only have one week to travel and prepare to play on clay on the French Open, which begins on September 20 after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) moved the tournament from its date starting on May 24.

Organizers have received a lot of negativity for moving the main Grand Slam without meeting with the ATP, WTA and Grand Slams. McEnroe believes Roland Garros simply "hit the panic button."

"They realized in Paris that they had a lot of construction to prepare the stadium, so they had to stop due to its closure and I think they realized quickly, even if this virus had passed, and for whatever reason they moved the tournament," he said.

"Unfortunately, this has shown us one of the problems in professional tennis. There are many different entities that are problematic, but I think they feel that they probably did it a little faster than they should. Wimbledon did everything right in terms of communication. with the players, with the respective tours and the other races and that's the right thing.

"For me, I don't think changing surfaces is that important. I just hope tennis has returned. Forgetting the politics of how they did it by bothering everyone, I think if we can play a great tournament after the great tournament, I would sign up for that.

"From my experience, it is not that difficult for us professional players to make the transition from surface to surface. If it happens, it would be a good problem to have for tennis."

The All England Club has a pandemic insurance policy

Attracting some of the world's biggest tennis celebrities and fans each year, Wimbledon was expected to generate revenue in the region of £ 250 million this year from ticket sales, broadcast rights, sponsorships and more, while having a £ 34 million prize fund. .

Although it was canceled for the first time since World War II, organizers are ready to recoup their losses thanks to a current pandemic insurance policy.

They have a tradition that we all respect, but they have also managed to be very progressive in the way they portray the tournament and care for the media and fans. Patrick McEnroe at Wimbledon

McEnroe is not the least bit surprised, saying, "We all know that Wimbledon likes to dial i and cross t's in everything. That's why it's such a spectacular event."

"One of the things that I will miss about being at Wimbledon is that we have the luxury of being there in the morning before the fans come in. I always love to walk the grounds and see the crew working on the pitch, preparing everything meticulously, they really do it right.

"They have a tradition that we all respect, but they have also managed to be very progressive in the way they showcase the tournament and care for the media and fans, so it doesn't surprise me that they have this insurance policy."

Patrick says his brother John has grown a beard during isolation

The 53-year-old also spoke about where exactly Roger Federer's creation, Laver Cup, fits in. It is currently slated to take place Sept. 25-27, directly colliding with Roland Garros.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe and Patrick are the captain and vice-captain of the World Team.

"I really did a webinar with John for the kids at our tennis academy a couple of days ago," said Patrick. "He is with his family in California and, by the way, he now has a full beard. But the reason I mention it was because he was wearing the Laver Cup jersey."

"We haven't spoken directly about it other than saying 'Can you believe what the French officials did?' We have a contract to do the Laver Cup, but he also has a contract to convene the French Open with the Europeans and NBC: Maybe I'll have to be in the Laver Cup without him.

"Nobody cares what we are going to do, but they will want to know what Roger Federer will do. Initially, he was planning to play in the French Open, so who knows. Good trouble if it really happens."

