Online Support Helps City Lights Avoid Financial Collapse During Coronavirus Closure – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – The city of San Francisco, one of the world's most famous independent bookstores, was in serious financial condition due to the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help.

Help came quickly.

Within days of starting a GoFundMe campaign last week looking for $ 300,000, the store received more than $ 400,000, from nearly 9,000 taxpayers.

"Knowing that City Lights is loved is one thing, but that love manifests itself with such momentum and indomitable power, well, that's something I don't know how to find words for," wrote Elaine Katzenberger, CEO of City Lights. Recent post on the store website. "The fiscal support we are receiving here will help us stabilize ourselves in the coming months, and that will allow us to start planning for the future."

Numerous stores across the country have been forced to close and have resorted to GoFundMe campaigns to survive. They include the Posman books in New York and Atlanta; Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins, Colorado; and another San Francisco institution, Marcus Books, a black-owned store founded 60 years ago. At the same time, bestselling novelist James Patterson launched a fundraising initiative for independent stores and staff promised $ 500,000. Online bookstore http://www.bookshop.org has raised over $ 500,000 for independent sellers.

City Lights was co-founded in 1953 by the poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and holds a special place in local and international literary history. The store and its editorial arm were essential in the careers of Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, and other Beat writers, and City Lights remains a favorite meeting place for progressive artists and thinkers.

After City Lights met its fundraising goal, Katzenberger visited Ferlinghetti, who turned 101 last month.

"I wanted to tell you what I could about the sheer outpouring of love and support we have received since the launch of this campaign … but to be honest, it was impossible for me to describe it," he wrote. "We sat in silence for a moment, and then Lawrence asked me, 'When will the store open again?' And I had to say, 'We don't know yet … nobody knows what will happen.' after & # 39 ;, and then we sat in silence a while longer.

