Ocean to make flat waves | Racing News

Ocean Wind could be tested in the Flat this season after their excellent effort at the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in Cheltenham.

Winner of two of his three bumpers before heading to the Festival, the four-year-old Roger Teal-trained boy finished sixth with Ferny Hollow and was the second home to trained riders in Britain.

Teal, who has a smart horse team for next season, said: "He's gone on vacation and will be back soon. We hope to give Flat a chance and see what happens. I like it.

"Like some of them, he is very exciting, he has made us the world of good and if he has the rhythm for the Flat, it could be very exciting in the remaining races. If not, we can return to the novice obstacles with him,quot; .

Better terrain at Cheltenham could have even seen a better result.

Teal added: "It was a great race in those conditions and I still say that if he had approached those five forwards, don't get me wrong, he would not have won, I think he would have been fighting for a place, but he was in no man's land a little bit.

"He made his move and walked away from the rest of them, but he couldn't make it to the top five. He was still a bit green in the race and had his ears pricked up. He just needed something to compete with and I think he would have found a little more. .

"I think he would have been scrapping a spot if he had one of them, but he was eight distances from the rest of them."