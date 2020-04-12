Nurses at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica protest alleged lack of PPE – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Dozens of nurses protested Saturday outside a Southern California hospital in Santa Monica over claims that the hospital lacks personal protective equipment (PPE).

Protesters stood in front of the San Juan de Providence Health Center, saying they refuse to work with patients who tested positive for COVID-19 until the hospital provides them with better PPE, such as N95 masks. The group also alleges that some nurses have been placed on administrative leave.

“We enter the rooms with the same protection that you need to go to a grocery store as basic surgical masks. You can't even go to Pavillions without a surgical mask. Well, they are giving us the same equipment to get into a patient who is coughing up our face without the proper mask, "said one protester.

The nurses say they are willing to wear a single N95 mask per shift.

The hospital said early last week:

"We always have and will always provide the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, to our caregivers, as recommended by the CDC, WHO, LACDPH and other health care organizations," the statement read. "We respect different opinions on these guidelines, but we have chosen as a national health system to follow them."