Newport County Training Camp Disrupted During Coronavirus Blockade | Football news





EFL clubs have been informed that training should not resume until May 16 at the latest.

Newport County said they were "appalled,quot; to discover that the club's training ground had been mugged during the coronavirus blockade.

The Sky Bet League Two club released a brief statement requesting information after the theft at Spytty Park.

The club's statement said: "The Newport County AFC was horrified, given the current environment, to discover that its training base has been forced.

"The matter has been reported to the police.

"If anyone is offered clothing from the Newport County AFC or if they know anything about the incident, they are encouraged to contact the police at 101 and quote the crime number 2000 124 252."

With all professional football in England suspended indefinitely, the English Football League (EFL) advised that training should not resume until May 16 "at the earliest," but emphasized that further setbacks were possible depending on government directives.

The EFL estimates that it will take 56 days to complete the 2019-20 season and has informed its 71 clubs that games are likely to resume behind closed doors.