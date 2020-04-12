Neil Young releases Coronavirus-inspired video for & # 39; Shut It Down 2020 & # 39;

The iconic musician returns to work on his music video with the help of his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, who shows images of people from around the world in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Up News Info –

Rocker Neil Young He has renewed the video for his 2019 song "Shut It Down" due to its intensity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran musician originally released the song as part of his album "Colorado," but has since been inspired by messages from fans requesting an updated video for the song, with the help of his actress wife. Daryl Hannah.

"Shut It Down 2020" features clips from the original Young and His promo Crazy Horse band playing the track at Colorado's Studio in the Clouds, interspersed with images of people from around the world in the midst of the health crisis.

Scenes shown include hard-working hospital staff, people wearing face masks while venturing out in public, boxes of medical supplies being delivered in England, and empty New York City subway stations and streets, cut along with pictures of crowded beaches in Florida.

<br />

In the song, Young warns: "People are trying to save this earth / from an ugly death / I have to shut down the entire system / the entire planet."

In a statement accompanying the video's release, Young expresses his gratitude for those on the front line of the pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, young and old whom we love so dearly," he writes.

"Sending best wishes to all government and health workers around the world, to all scientists who will learn and share with us the best ways to ensure survival in our challenged world."

Highlighting the need to continue social distancing in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, he adds: "Let's all work together and maintain a positive attitude that we will find a way."

"With love for all, in all walks of life, all political persuasions, all colors. We will succeed in working together for the good of our world as we are here together, hanging on the balance of nature."

Young has been keeping busy while in isolation; has been offering acoustic versions of rare songs from his archives in his "Fireside sessions"Online series, filmed by Hannah at her Telluride home.