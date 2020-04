Xcel Energy reports that a power outage in the Highlands Ranch area left 2,286 customers without power Sunday morning.

The blackout was reported at 7:54 a.m., and Xcel's blackout map shows that the utility company is still accessing the damage and has not provided an estimated time for restoration of the power supply.

"The teams are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," wrote Xcel.

Related Posts Woman dies after stabbing at Aurora apartment complex, police say

Coronavirus in Colorado, April 12: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

"As if the carpet had been ripped off,quot;: the mental health costs of coronavirus

Post Premium: our best stories for the week of April 6 to 12

Coronavirus is a possible financial disaster for Colorado's underfunded universities

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.