NBA HORSE tournament results: highlights, best shots from home group

The NBA HORSE competition is producing many first-round highlights on Sunday.
Six current and former NBA players and two WNBA stars participate in a televised HORSE tournament from their own backyards, trying to claim a quarantine crown in front of a national audience.
Participants include Trae Young, Chauncey Billups, Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Tamika Catchings, Allie Quigley, Zach LaVine, and Paul Pierce.
Sporting News offers live updates on the action:
Results, highlights, best shots of NBA HORSE
Bring Young vs. Chauncey Billups
7:25 p.m .: Billups made his way back to this confrontation. Both players are in H-O-R now.
7:15 p.m.: Billups starts with a bone-headed young lady.
