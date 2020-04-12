NBA HORSE tournament results: highlights, best shots from home group

The NBA HORSE competition is producing many first-round highlights on Sunday.

Six current and former NBA players and two WNBA stars participate in a televised HORSE tournament from their own backyards, trying to claim a quarantine crown in front of a national audience.

Participants include Trae Young, Chauncey Billups, Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Tamika Catchings, Allie Quigley, Zach LaVine, and Paul Pierce.

Sporting News offers live updates on the action:

Results, highlights, best shots of NBA HORSE

Bring Young vs. Chauncey Billups

7:25 p.m .: Billups made his way back to this confrontation. Both players are in H-O-R now.

7:15 p.m.: Billups starts with a bone-headed young lady.