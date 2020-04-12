Tamika Catchings, recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is defined by her world defense and relentless driving to the rim during a 15-year career in the WNBA.

The former Indiana Fever star is considered one of the best to play the women's game, period. She is a championship winner, MVP, and five-time Defensive Player of the Year.

It is a testament to her production on the court that her education as a hearing impaired girl in both ears who moved across the country in sixth grade after her parents divorced is largely overshadowed by her basketball resume.

Catchings' appearance at the NBA HORSE Challenge on Sunday, then, is another celebration of what he has accomplished with the ball in his hands.

What Catchings experienced in his early years formed the player he became. She wrote in a 2011 ESPN essay that she gravitated toward basketball because it empowered her when she was surrounded by children who regularly reprimanded her for being deaf.

As she became a dominant athlete, she wrote that it raised her sense of self-worth and decided to use her experience as a means of helping others. Catchings started the Catch the Stars Foundation for disadvantaged youth and has been an advocate for the hearing impaired.

"As a child, I was embarrassed to be different," wrote Catchings. "I wanted to fit in with everyone else. Now that I'm older, I appreciate the way God has made me, and I love being able to reach so many people and be an inspiration."

Catchings hosted a TED talk last year in which he explained his drive towards basketball greatness.

The sacks were unlike anyone else when she spoke at WNBA games throughout her career. Not because the physical traits that led classmates to inflict emotional damage stood out, but because she was generally the best player and had the ability to wreak havoc on both ends of the floor.

She provided a significant score for Fever, even in her last 30 years.

The sacks long ago ensured that his legacy would be almost exclusively about basketball. She is in the NBA HORSE Challenge due to her rock skills. But for NBA fans unfamiliar with the women's game who is curious about their Hall of Fame, there is also a fascinating personal story to learn about.