NASA shows you what the Hubble Space Telescope saw on his birthday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Even while practicing physical distancing, you can still look into space.

NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th year in orbit by offering the opportunity to see what photo the telescope took on its birthday.

All you have to do is enter your month and day of birth and then you will see a photo from the Hubble collection.

If you're young enough, you can even see a photo taken on the exact day you were born.

Events were scheduled in California to celebrate the Hubble milestone, but NASA postponed them to a later date due to the coronavirus.