Minnesota weather: snowstorm expected to make Easter look like Christmas – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Easter Bunny may be the center of attention this Sunday, but it's starting to look a lot like Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeastern Minnesota, as the southern part of the state is expected to see significant snow accumulations.

Up News Info director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says the system is expected to dump heavy, wet snow at high speed in some parts of the state, with the possibility of an inch per hour. When all is said and done, southern Minnesota cities could see 6 to 8 inches of snow.

"There will be some cities that will come within a foot," Augustyniak said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul can expect to see about 2 to 4 inches of storm snow.

Winds will also be a factor, with speeds of 15 to 35 miles per hour.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation deployed snowplows in the southeastern region Sunday morning, signaling near-white conditions were expected.