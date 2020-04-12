Minnesota star Duluth Scott Perunovich wins Hobey Baker award – Up News Info

(AP) – Minnesota defender Duluth Scott Perunovich won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Saturday night as the best hockey player in college, becoming the Bulldogs' sixth record catcher.

Perunovich, a young man from Hibbing, Minnesota, who recently signed with the St. Louis Blues, beat North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman for the award announced on ESPN.

"I am extremely honored and humble," said Perunovich. "Five other Bulldogs have won this prestigious award, so it is a privilege to join them."

Perunovich was joined by Tom Kurvers (1984). Bill Watson (1985), Chris Marinucci (1994), Junior Lessard (2004) and Jack Connolly (2012) at the Bulldogs' Hobey Baker club.

Perunovich was second in the nation with 34 assists and had six goals in 34 games, making him the first defender to lead the National College Hockey Association in scoring. He was drafted by the Blues in the second round in 2018.

"He makes a difference, that's for sure," Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said. "He is the type of impact player who can take control of a game. He has had a tremendous season, and a tremendous three-year career here, and he certainly deserves this award."

The season was canceled on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The award announcement was originally set for Friday night on the eve of the NCAA championship game in Detroit, where Perunovich and the Bulldogs were hoping to play for a third consecutive title.

The undrafted Kawaguchi had 15 goals and 30 assists in 33 games. Returns to North Dakota for his senior season

Swayman was 11-18-5 with an average of 2.07 goals against and a saving percentage of .939. He recently signed with the Boston Bruins.

The award is named in honor of Baker, the former Princeton hockey and soccer star who was a World War I fighter pilot. He was killed in a plane crash in France after he was scheduled to return home.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)