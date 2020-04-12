Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul Mayor Carter addresses whether state fair is in jeopardy – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and other city officials decided to close playgrounds, skate parks, and athletics courts a week and a half after reminding Minnesotans that they are open to outdoor activities. Free amidst state order to stay home.

In an interview with Christiane Cordero, Mayor Carter explains how decisions are made in the COVID-19 era, the city's plan to impose social distancing and where he hopes to see progress against the pandemic in the coming months, while officials They calculate the Minnesota State Fair.

Despite the new ordinance, parks and trails will remain open for use. And as long as people maintain that six-foot gap, you can still go to parks and trails.

“The number one application is education. I think now we all have a global pandemic, and we have all heard the phrase "social distancing," Carter said.

However, the commitments go beyond what is open versus what is closed. St. Paul canceled Grand Ole Day, and the city is reconsidering events for the rest of the summer.

Economically, the city's most vulnerable businesses and families will soon see some relief through their Bridge Fund, which is worth about $ 4 million. A quarter of that came from private donations.