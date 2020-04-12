Minnesota Coronavirus: Six Most Reported Deaths in Minnesota Due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says six more people have died from COVID-19-related causes, bringing the state's total number of deaths to 70.

However, the state saw the highest number in a day of new confirmed cases so far, with more than 100 new reports. Health officials said 1,536 people in total have now tested positive for the disease, compared with 1,427 yesterday. (The Minnesota health department website initially reported 1,621 new cases, but an official said that number was incorrect.)

The actual number of COVID-19 infections could be significantly higher, as testing has been severely limited across the country.

So far, 37,421 people in total have been screened for coronaviruses in Minnesota.

MDH says a portion of the deaths in Minnesota occurred among patients who lived in long-term care facilities. They have published a list of all known COVID-19 outbreak facilities.

Health experts have said the virus is highly contagious, which is why social distancing is necessary, and also why the spread of COVID-19 is more likely in crowded living settings, schools, and other large gatherings.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes or nose unnecessarily.