Millions of immigrants who pay taxes will not receive stimulus checks

PHOENIX (AP) – The $ 2.2 billion package that Congress approved to offer financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: Millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the United States but work here and pay taxes.

That includes Carmen Contreras López, a 48-year-old housekeeper who, although earning low wages, files a tax return each year. Since the virus took hold, she has lost most of her clients and is surviving with the help of her oldest son. But you won't see a penny of the money promised to most Americans in response to the pandemic.

"It's difficult because we don't exist for the government," said Contreras López, who has lived in the United States for 30 years and has four adult children who are US citizens.

The government hopes to start making payments to millions of Americans in mid-April. Anyone who earns up to $ 75,000 in adjusted gross income and has a Social Security number will receive $ 1,200. The payment is constantly decreasing for those who earn more. Lawful permanent residents or green card holders are expected to benefit.

Approximately 4.3 million mostly unauthorized immigrants who do not have a Social Security number file taxes using what is known as a taxpayer identification number, according to the Institute for Fiscal and Economic Policy.

Many say they pay federal taxes because they hope it will one day help them gain legal residency and because they feel it is the right thing to do.

"We made that decision because we live in a country that received us with so much love," said Ingrid Vaca, a domestic worker in the Washington, D.C., area.

Vaca said that immigrants care for communities, children, the elderly and homes, but that they themselves will not receive any help. The 3.5 million children of workers, many of whom are US citizens, are also excluded.

"This is a nightmare for me and many of my colleagues," Vaca said, lamenting the lack of rental income and basic necessities. "We need us to be respected."

When asked how immigrants without legal status will survive the economic cost of the pandemic without any help, President Donald Trump acknowledged the difficulty, but said that many unemployed citizens need help first.

"It is a really sad situation, and we are working on it. I will tell you that I am not going to give you a quick and harsh answer because I just want to tell you that it is something I think about," Trump said.

Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation last week in the House and Senate that would allow immigrants to access relief funds.

"COVID-19 does not care about their immigration status, so neither should our response," Federal Representative Raúl M. Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, said in a statement.

Maria Zamorano, a day laborer in the Los Angeles area, has also lost her job. Until recently, he worked seven days a week cleaning houses, earning approximately $ 700 per week. But all of their employers canceled the services. After interviewing The New York Times about her situation, two of those employers decided to keep paying her, she said, but she doesn't know for how long. You still lack cash for food, rent and bills.

"Like thousands of people without legal status, we are left empty-handed in this crisis," said Zamorano. "I pay taxes, but the government doesn't think we should get help."

In rural Massachusetts, José Martínez said a pandemic stimulus check could have helped cover expenses of at least a month, if he had qualified. The 34-year-old Mexican crossed the border illegally about 15 years ago and lives near the Vermont state border with his 4-year-old American daughter.

Martinez, a house painter, says work has been cut during the pandemic. Her boss still owes her more than $ 500 for recent jobs, and the restaurant where she does the dishes part-time has also been temporarily closed.

"The check would have given me the opportunity to stay home, avoid illness and keep my family safe," Martinez said, referring to the stimulus money. “But I have to keep looking for a job and expose ourselves to risk. I do not know what else to do."

Luis Jiménez, a 35-year-old Mexican who cares for calves in New York, near Canada, said he feels neglected by the government despite the fact that his work is vital in feeding Americans.

"We are essential to the economy and to feeding this country, but we receive no help or support," said the father of three, who has lived in the United States without legal status for 16 years.

Jiménez, who lives with his children and his spouse, said he earns about $ 38,000 a year and pays about $ 6,000 in taxes annually. He has been paying them since 2005, he said.

“Every day we go to work and we are exposed to everything. On the farm, there are hardly any protective measures against the coronavirus, he said.