Sure you can give your boyfriend a "quarantined haircut,quot;, but how about a makeover?

Miley Cyrus it gave Cody Simpson one on Saturday night as the two practiced social distancing together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old Australian musician posted on his Instagram story a photo of the 27-year-old pop star applying pink lipstick to her lips and a video of her applying mascara to her lashes while also sporting a sparkling eyeshadow.

The makeover took place more than a week after Cyrus shaved Simpson's head. Today, many people are opting for low-maintenance haircuts, as salons and other businesses deemed nonessential remain closed amid the pandemic.

Simpson posted on her regular Instagram account Sunday a video of him lounging in an easy chair with his new makeup, like Jill BarberThe 2003 version of the classic French song "Sous le Ciel de Paris,quot; rang out.

"The biggest of my kind," Cyrus commented.

He also shared in his Instagram story a photo of Simpson wearing his new makeover, writing: "I. Beat. That. Face. @Codysimpson,quot;