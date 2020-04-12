Miley Cyrus gives Cody Simpson a makeover after hair transformation

Sure you can give your boyfriend a "quarantined haircut,quot;, but how about a makeover?
Miley Cyrus it gave Cody Simpson one on Saturday night as the two practiced social distancing together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old Australian musician posted on his Instagram story a photo of the 27-year-old pop star applying pink lipstick to her lips and a video of her applying mascara to her lashes while also sporting a sparkling eyeshadow.
The makeover took place more than a week after Cyrus shaved Simpson's head. Today, many people are opting for low-maintenance haircuts, as salons and other businesses deemed nonessential remain closed amid the pandemic.
Simpson posted on her regular Instagram account Sunday a video of him lounging in an easy chair with his new makeup, like Jill BarberThe 2003 version of the classic French song "Sous le Ciel de Paris,quot; rang out.
"The biggest of my kind," Cyrus commented.
He also shared in his Instagram story a photo of Simpson wearing his new makeover, writing: "I. Beat. That. Face. @Codysimpson,quot;
The makeover seems to be for a photographic art project; Fashion photographer Mert Alaş He shared in his Instagram story photos of an invented Simpson posing with a Cyrus dressed in lingerie. He captioned the slide show, "Quarantine Days Will Come Soon,quot; and tagged the couple.
Simpson republished the photos and also shared old photos of what appear to be inspirations behind the home fashion shoot; 1999 Rolling Stone photos of Brad Pitt posing in legendary rock stars and dresses with sparkly makeup in the 70sMick jagger and the afternoon Lou Reed and David Bowie.
Cyrus also shared a couple of photos of Pitt, writing: "Wash your hands and end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt."
He also posted two photos of Bowie with his wife. Magnet, writing, "Us,quot; and "You N Me,quot;.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLa5e0a3a7b8e72221c33b87d32b03015c14%%MINIFYHTMLa5e0a3a7b8e72221c33b87d32b03015c15%