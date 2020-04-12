Miley Cyrus applies glamor makeup to BF Cody Simpson in a new video and feels himself.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been quarantined together and it looks like they are running out of ideas when it comes to entertaining themselves while trapped in the house! But not worried, they finally came up with a great idea!

Miley gave her boyfriend a makeover and judging by her reaction, she was very happy about it!

So is! The Australian singer experienced a face full of glamorous makeup and the end result is quite impressive!

The actress and singer made sure to properly put makeup on Cody, including lipstick, highlights and everything in between!

And such a great hobby couldn't have been done without documentation, could it?

Miley made sure to film the process that included applying liner on her boyfriend.

Oddly, she was showing off her natural beauty without makeup while applying something on Cody.

The man didn't seem to mind at all, at some point he raised his eyebrows sexually while she was working on him.

Obviously, Cody was feeling himself!

And that was not all! The clip was even more fun due to the fact that RuPaul's song Sissy That Walk was playing in the background.

The goal of the makeover was to make Cody a Drag Queen?

Speaking of which, Miley was a guest star at the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 premiere last year, so she must have learned a lot about how to apply glamorous makeup on men straight from the best in the field!

While the video was definitely fun, Miley and Cody aren't the only stars doing this.

Who knows, at this point it can become a challenge since people have so much free time while in quarantine that they are open to everything!

Sophie Turner also applied makeup to her husband, Joe Jonas, not so long ago and the result made the Jonas Brothers member look as fabulous as Cody!



