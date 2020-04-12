Middle School Musical Cast Holds a Zoom Meeting

They may be social distancing, but the Wildcats are still in this together!

Most of the cast from the 2006 Disney television movie High school musical and its aftermath recently had a reunion at Zoom, as they and millions of others isolated themselves in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vanessa Hudgens, who played the female lead character Gabriella Montez, posted a photo of the virtual meeting on Saturday.

"Guess who's back …" he wrote.

The cast members who also participated in the call included her real-life best friend. Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique coleman, as much as High school musical director Kenny Ortega.

"Together … together ….. (piano emoji) (wink emoji)," Coleman said.

Notably absent: Zac EfronHudgen's real-life ex who played the male lead and love interest in his character, Troy Bolton.

Bart Johnson, who played the father of Efron's character, coach Jack Bolton, also did not participate in Zoom's call.

"It warms my heat every time I see a family reunion that I was not invited to (red heart emoji) (puckered face emoji) (silly face emoji) # typical (smiley face emoji)," he commented in the publication of Hudgens.