Michelle Williams urges supporters to seek mental health help as they deal with self-isolation

Staying home is a dream come true for some people. However, this COVID-19 pandemic is certainly not a vacation.

Between worrying about how they'll be able to pay their bills, the new burden of home schooling on something as simple as buying groceries – this virus is affecting almost everyone differently.

If you are isolating yourself or even with other people, loneliness can affect your mental health. There are some who feel better inside spending time outdoors doing things like going to the gym or even visiting a friend.

It's okay to process your trauma / abuse with trusted professionals in the mental health area! Counseling and therapy are also one of God's gifts! ❤️ – Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) April 12, 2020

Not to mention, those who visit therapists face new challenges in being able to keep their regular appointments.

The Destiny’s Child student has been very candid about fighting anxiety and depression, and recently addressed social media with a message for her followers.

The singer tweeted a link to a website called virusanxiety.com. It is a website that helps people deal with their worrying feelings about Coronavirus.

Additionally, he reassured his fans with a tweet that read, "It's okay to process your trauma / abuse with trusted professionals in the mental health area!" Counseling and therapy are also one of God's gifts! "

Michelle is not the only celebrity actively trying to help her followers.

Taraji P. Henson has helped create a free virtual therapy service.

The actress shared on her Instagram: ‘This campaign is for underserved communities experiencing or triggered by life-changing events related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the African American community, we have been taught to resist, to hide our suffering, but this is something that none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence. "

The service "will have the cost of up to five individual sessions paid for on a first-come, first-served basis,quot;.

Ad

It's great to see these women doing their best to help those who need it most.



Post views:

two