Michelle Money's daughter is "fine,quot; and moved from the ICU

The daughter of Ryan and Michelle Money "had a great victory" with her health.
The former couple has been advocating for Brielle alongside her "terrible skateboarding accident" in March, which was so bad they put her on life support in the ICU. Little by little, the 15-year-old's health has been improving.
At the time, the reality show personality explained that her baby was suffering from "severe brain trauma and a fractured skull." Because of this, Brielle underwent surgery to ease the pressure on her brain.
On Saturday night, Ryan told his Instagram followers some good news: his daughter was transferred from the UCI.
"Brie had a great victory today. She moved from the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit)," he shared in a detailed post. "He is doing very well! His prayers have really been heard and are being answered. His love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt!"
"We are very grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle's recovery," he said.
She adds: "Anyone familiar with recovering from traumatic brain injury knows that this is a special and sacred moment. I am not sure how many times I have cried today … Brielle has a way ahead of her and with all the difficult things she has to do. She showed herself, "We have high hopes, but we also have all the time and energy she needs from us."
Michelle also shared a brief update on Brielle with her followers.
"I can tell you that she will be fine", the first Single Contestant said in a 4-minute video, holding back tears.
However, she expressed that she would not share so many updates about Brielle because she wants her daughter to be able to tell her own story.
"I need you to know how grateful I am for each and every one of you. I need to take a break from social media to allow myself to be fully in tune with my daughter and her needs," she captioned her same post. "She's going to be fine! Let's get through this!"
She added: "I feel strongly that I need to honor Brielle and her privacy right now. When and if she wants to share her powerful story, she will. And I will be there to support her in any way."
"I love you all very much," he closed.
