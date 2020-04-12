Michelle Money's daughter is "fine,quot; and moved from the ICU

Ryan and Michelle MoneyThe daughter of "had a great victory,quot; with her health.

The former couple has been for BrielleAlongside her "terrible skateboarding accident,quot; in March, which was so bad they put her on life support in the ICU. Little by little, the 15-year-old's health has been improving.

At the time, the reality show personality explained that her baby was suffering from "severe brain trauma and a fractured skull." Because of this, Brielle underwent surgery to ease the pressure on her brain.

On Saturday night, Ryan told his Instagram followers some good news: his daughter was transferred from the UCI.

"Brie had a great victory today. She moved from the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit)," he shared in a detailed post. "He is doing very well! His prayers have really been heard and are being answered. His love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt!"