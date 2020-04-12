Masters Flashback: Tiger Woods Roars to a One-Shot Victory in the Augusta Epic on the Last Day of 2019 | Golf News

















1:25



Look at the moment when Tiger Woods sealed his fifteenth major victory and his fifth Augusta title at the 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods achieved a successful Masters victory in one of the earliest and most dramatic finals in Augusta National history on April 14, 2019.

Wearing the Green Jacket that looks destined to end on Francesco Molinari's shoulders with seven holes remaining that Sunday, the Italian faltered on the stretch and found water at 12:15, while Woods jumped to a two-shot lead with three birdies in four holes from 13

Woods made three birdies over four holes in the last nine to open a two-shot lead.

And with challenges like Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, who fell short towards the end of a remarkable nine-lap, Woods held him together and completed a two below 70, a winning score of 13 under par. who secured his fifth master's degree, the first in 14 years and his first title since the 2008 US Open.

The first half of the final round was a war of attrition between the last three balls, and Molinari sparked memories of his super Sunday performance at Carnoustie last July, as he continued to find ways to mix pairs without being very aware of his long game.

How the last day unfolded Relive all the drama of the final round in Augusta as Tiger Woods roars to the Masters victory

The Ryder Cup's seemingly unflappable record was long with an adrenaline-fueled approach to the first, he threw 12 feet and calmly rolled on the putt for a starting four, though the efficiency of the 10-foot range suffered a lapse in the second already he missed a good birdie opportunity.

Woods then drilled from eight feet for a birdie in the third, but returned it directly when he fell short in the 240-yard quarter, while Molinari enjoyed the luxury of two pairs of cast iron that restored his two-shot lead, and the Italian he nailed another nerveless putt on the fifth green when Woods hit three times to bogey the hole for the fourth day in a row, the first of his career.

Francesco Molinari looked in control until he found water at 12

Molinari produced another great escape in the sixth, but his remarkable 49-hole streak without a bogey ended after a mishandling in the seventh, where Woods shortened a wedge to a couple of inches and took the opportunity to catch one of the leaders.

They traded birdies in the eighth, and Woods produced the tournament delay putt in the ninth from 70 feet down the slope, while Molinari jerked off a six-foot foot to keep the pair clear on the turn. And then the old adage that the Masters doesn't start until nine on Sunday rang true.

CLOCK: Molinari Teacher Errors Francesco Molinari Masters' hopes were dashed by two double bogeys in the last nine

Molinari's metronomic radar suddenly abandoned him after pars at 10 and 11, finding water at 12, then again at 15 to finish his hopes. Patrick Cantlay, Schauffele and Johnson enjoyed spells to the head; Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas threatened, with Thomas emulating Bryson DeChambeau's ace at age 16.

But amidst all the cuts and changes at the top of the leaderboard, Woods quietly took care of his affairs with controlled performance reminiscent of its heyday, ignoring his playmates' difficulties in hitting the 13th greens and 15 in two to establish routine two -extended the birds, and suddenly found two of the field at 16.

Woods earned his fifth green jacket and his fifteenth career, and his first since 2008

His two-birdie wasn't as dramatic as his sensational chip-in from the back of the green 14 years ago, but a precise two-foot iron was as significant, and the putt was never in doubt.

Woods' task on the last two holes was made a little easier when, later, neither Johnson, Schauffele nor Koepka could find the little birds on the 18th they needed to apply the proper pressure, and the iconic red shirt was cleared for a procession. to the finish line.

He could have extended his lead to three if he hadn't been understandably tentative with a 12-foot putt birdie on the penultimate green, then flirted with the pines to the right of 18th fairway before blocking his second and finishing 30 yards less and right. from the green.

Woods went crazy after touching the winning putt in the last

But he had more than enough with the knowledge that a bogey would be good enough to seal the deal, and that's how the finale happened when he threw 15 feet, brushed his lip with his putt pair, and played to record one of the majors. traced in the history of sport.

Meanwhile, Molinari had to count the cost of his two double bogeys after the turn, the first when he produced almost a carbon copy of Jordan Spieth's first attempt to hit the 12th green in 2016, and was unable to get up. and down after coming short and to the left of Rae & # 39; s Creek.

And, after a couple at 14, he carved his disk into the trees to the right of 15th Street, tapped his disposition a bit, and then cut off a tree limb with his third one that barely made it to half the water. and he was about to put his third in the drink too before getting up and going off the front bench for an ugly seven.

Brooks Koepka shared second place with Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele

A birdie at age 17 was little consolation, as Molinari entered with a 74 to close with 11 under and a part of the fifth, while Johnson, Schauffele and Koepka also stayed to reflect on what might have been after finishing as a joint runner-up.

Johnson looked out of the running with six to play before he suddenly shot four birdies over five holes to post a 68 and the clubhouse's initial goal of 12 under, while Koepka's offer for a fourth major also soared. shortly after an inward roller coaster race in which he found water on the 12th before recovering with an eagle on the next.

Another little bird followed at 15, but couldn't do better than the pair on the last three holes and had to settle for 70, while Schauffele's five-bird streak on seven holes around the curve took him to the top. off the leaderboard at 12 below, but his failure to birdie the long 15 would ultimately prove critical.

Ian Poulter was the leading British challenger on eight bass

Jason Day scored his fourth top 10 at Augusta thanks to a close of 67 that lifted him alongside Molinari, Webb Simpson (70) and Tony Finau (72) at 11 below, while Ian Poulter finished the 83rd Masters as the leading British challenger. . after seeing his title, hopes fade on 11 and 12.

The little birds in the sixth and seventh had elevated the English to the brink of contention at low 10, but he bogeyed 11 and was another to donate a ball to the stream at 12, where he double bogeyed before completing a 73 and ending in a tie for 12 out of eight under par.