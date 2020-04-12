Masters champions interviewed: Tiger Woods in 2019 | Golf News







In the latest installment of James Haddock's favorite interviews with Masters champions, we step back 12 months when Tiger Woods earns his 15th major in sensational scenes at Augusta National.

There has always been an extra buzz around Augusta when Tiger is there and when he is birdying, going up the leaderboard. Sunday, April 14, 2019 was a day deeply engraved in the memory of all who were there to witness an incredible afternoon.

Even Fred Ridley, president of the Augusta National Golf Club stated at the time: "It was an epic Sunday and a great day for golf. It is one of the most incredible days in our history."

A tiger roar heard around the pines has an added edge, you only know when it is tiger, wherever you are on the property!

Tiger with his award after winning the 2019 Masters

The final round started in an unusual way with an early morning start due to the threat of bad weather later in the day, the tournament concluded around 2.30 p.m. in the afternoon, about four and a half hours earlier than normal.

I managed to get to the 18th green to witness Tiger claiming his victory, his 15th main title. It was not easy to get a view. It seemed like everyone on the field had converged on that final hole and the final green. I think I got back about 20 rows, forced to tiptoe and push so hard that my feet hurt for an hour afterwards!

However, it was worth it, it was a moment in time that no one wanted to miss. That's also Augusta's joy and her rules for clients: There was no one holding a phone, taking selfies, recording their own video on a tablet in front of you, each of the clients around that green just saw it and put it away. in their memory banks, feeling it a little more for being there.

With Sergio's victory two years earlier, there had been a cry of pure emotion at his moment of celebration. With Tiger, it was a resounding roar, and a wave of excitement and, no doubt, relief as he ended his nearly eleven-year wait for another great victory. This was absolutely one of those "I was there,quot; moments in my life.

Huge roars sound around Augusta after Woods plunged the winning putt

Every year we install the Grill Room about an hour after the winner is crowned and sit down to play the waiting game until the champion arrives for the interviews. Time varies, but it comes to the end of a physically and emotionally draining day for them, and for us too!

First, we were told that Tiger would not enter at all: he needed to fly outside the local airfield, and Air Traffic Control limited the time slots for his plane to return home to Florida. Five minutes later the situation changed, he would come in, but only to do a one-minute interview with ESPN that would later be shared with us.

I felt a little discouraged at this point, but that changed when one of Augusta's officials came in to say, "Don't go anywhere, you'll have your place." Great, now I'd gone from feeling very disappointed to being excited and a little nervous too!

More than four hours after Tiger sealed the victory, we are told that he is about to leave the members and come join us in the Grill Room. At this point, they now tell me that I can have "three or four questions,quot; with him. Relief and emotion invade me at the same time.

Then, in the room, Tiger arrives.

Woods was delighted and relieved to win his first race since 2008

I spent a lot of time in my career sitting at Tiger Woods press conferences, asking questions, filming on the field, on the golf course, and interviewed him several times as well. I've seen it in relaxed surroundings, but I've never seen it like this.

He was attractive and endearing to the few of us in the room, before the interviews began, this was the Tiger that we all expected to see. His interview was thoughtful, honest and, as with the "new Tiger,quot; we have seen in recent years, it opens up a little more than it seemed to do before.

"It is quite surprising to get to where I am now," he said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to play again at the elite level, to win a couple of tournaments and a great tournament as well. I'm going to soak in this for a moment!"

When I left the clubhouse at dusk, I took one last walk past the 18th green. I stood there and looked from the position I was in to see Tiger win. It was completely silent, the clubhouse lights creating beams of light on the well-groomed grass.

I wanted to soak it all up once more. Just hours before, customers were bumping into each other with the scream I heard from so many of them "I can't believe I just saw that." I was the same, and judging by his behavior in the Grill Room that night, he also shared that sentiment.