Massachusetts Increases Outreach in Spanish in Response to Coronavirus

Amid mounting evidence that the coronavirus outbreak is disproportionately affecting the non-English-speaking community, officials in Massachusetts are working to increase outreach to Latinos.

Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced Friday afternoon that the State COVID-19 text message alert system is now available in Spanish and on Saturday launched a Spanish language application for unemployment benefits. The same baker He also conducted an interview on Facebook Live on Saturday afternoon with El Mundo Boston, during which the host immediately translated the governor's responses on a variety of topics into Spanish.

"I wish we did that two weeks ago," Baker said.

The effort follows reports that largely Hispanic communities, such as Chelsea and Lawrence are experiencing highest rates of coronavirus cases. Massachusetts General Hospital recently reported that 40 percent of their COVID-19 patients were native Spanish speakers, a significant increase compared to usual. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters on Thursday that the message the city received from hospitals was to increase communication efforts about the disease for non-English-speaking communities.

"They think, and I agree, that we should focus more on the Latino community in Boston," said Walsh.

The state's Spanish text alert system is one of several steps in that direction.

Users can subscribe to the service by sending a text message to COVIDMAESP at 888-777. And while officials noted that the state's website and Other Coronavirus Resources Baker has already said that the translated alert service "builds on our efforts to keep people from all communities in the community informed by confronting COVID-19."

"We have constantly reminded residents to get their information from trusted sources, and with the expansion of the AlertsMA text alert system, we are making it easier for Spanish-speaking residents to access important updates from the community," he said.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Baker added that the new unemployment insurance portal "would ensure that Spanish-speaking residents struggling with the economic disruption associated with this virus can access unemployment services and benefits."

Census data It indicates that 42 percent of Massachusetts residents who do not speak English fluently speak a language other than Spanish, as noted by the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Defense Coalition on Saturday.

"The new site (Spanish unemployment insurance) will have a big impact," the group said on Saturday. "There is still a lot of unmet need for language access."

The governor's office said Saturday that applications will be available in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese and other languages ​​in the coming days, as they work to handle the without precedents waves of unemployment claims.

In his interview with El Mundo, Baker also agreed that the fact that undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts were not eligible for unemployment insurance was a "big problem." Republican Swampscott said that the State Aid Fund COVID-19, which has raised $ 15 million, was created with that population in mind.

The fund's website says it will channel money to local foundations and nonprofits to support "immigrant and undocumented populations," among other vulnerable groups.

"One of the main reasons for doing this was because we knew we had a large community of people who would not qualify for any of these benefit programs and we wanted to have a vehicle through which we can make resources available to them," Baker said.

Baker said his office is also working on more specific initiatives to respond to local COVID-19 access points, such as Chelsea and Lawrence, and he hoped to sign soon. legislation to pause evictions during the crisis.