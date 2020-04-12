Mass lawmakers plan virtual hearing on coronavirus aid bill

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers will hold a virtual public hearing Monday on a bill designed to provide short-term financial relief to families in extreme poverty, vulnerable children and people with disabilities.

The bill would provide an additional one-time benefit to those who receive help through the state's transition aid program for families with dependent children. The cost of the one-time money infusion is set at $ 17 million on the bill.

The legislation would also set aside $ 6 million for a one-time fringe benefit under the state's emergency aid program for the elderly, disabled, and children.

The goal is to offer help to the most vulnerable in the state during the coronavirus crisis.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. It will be the first time that legislation receives a virtual public hearing.

The hearing will be held through Zoom. Information on how to testify can be found on the website of the Committee on Children, Families and People with Disabilities.