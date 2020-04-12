Mariah Carey celebrates the emancipation of Mimi's 15th anniversary

Mariah Carey Not only does he celebrate Easter Sunday this weekend, but he also celebrates the 15th anniversary of one of his most iconic albums, Mimi's emancipation.

The legendary singer he took to Twitter to wish his 2005 studio album a happy anniversary"I have a couple of fun surprises for you today. But first, while I'm in the service of the Easter Bunny … Let's figure this out! What's your favorite Mimi single? #TEOMAnniversary."

In his Twitter poll, he gave fans the option to choose "It's like this," "We belong together," "Shake it," and "Don't forget about us."

Dressed in a silk robe in true fashion Mimi, the 50-year-old singer too shared another video of herself singing a snippet from the closing song from the album "Fly Like A Bird,quot;, adding that the song "couldn't be more appropriate for this Easter Sunday. Happy Easter everyone!"

On Instagram, she shared the same snippets of herself showing off her legendary voice, adding, "I hope you enjoy these little moments from the album. #TEOMAnniversary."