Mariah Carey celebrates the emancipation of Mimi's 15th anniversary

Mariah Carey Not only does he celebrate Easter Sunday this weekend, but he also celebrates the 15th anniversary of one of his most iconic albums, Mimi's emancipation.
The legendary singer he took to Twitter to wish his 2005 studio album a happy anniversary"I have a couple of fun surprises for you today. But first, while I'm in the service of the Easter Bunny … Let's figure this out! What's your favorite Mimi single? #TEOMAnniversary."
In his Twitter poll, he gave fans the option to choose "It's like this," "We belong together," "Shake it," and "Don't forget about us."
Dressed in a silk robe in true fashion Mimi, the 50-year-old singer too shared another video of herself singing a snippet from the closing song from the album "Fly Like A Bird,quot;, adding that the song "couldn't be more appropriate for this Easter Sunday. Happy Easter everyone!"
On Instagram, she shared the same snippets of herself showing off her legendary voice, adding, "I hope you enjoy these little moments from the album. #TEOMAnniversary."
Before the 15th anniversary of her album, the Grammy winner spoke to Billboard on why Mimi's emancipation it was more than a "comeback,quot; album.
"For me, it was like putting a lot of things together with that album rather than a comeback album," Carey told the publication. "But they can call it that if they want to."
TEOM It sold six million copies in the United States and received 10 Grammy nominations in 2006 and 2007.
When asked what his first memory is at that peak of his career, Carey said, "It really was a moment and it felt special. When I think of all the different songs on (the album) and the different collaborators, the timing was right (…) My holiest memory from that time would be to record the vocals for "Fly Like a Bird,quot; in Capri. I also recorded many others (tracks) there, but I just remember finishing that song and the feeling that there was something so special about it. I work at night, especially when I'm singing, so I was watching the sunrise (while) listening to the song, and I was like, I'm very proud of this song. "
Of your favorite songs TEOMCarey said it is "difficult to choose." But she would probably go with "Fly Like a Bird,quot; and "Your Girl,quot;.
Ultimately, Carey simply "appreciates the album (from start to finish) from start to finish,quot; and adds that "she just had the best time working on it and was really engrossed in the process."
When asked what he thought his album said about his legacy as an artist, Carey replied, "I see it as a very important moment in my career, a very significant moment for me as an artist. It was a sense of triumph when it was as successful as It was. I know a lot of people introduced me from that album as well. So I would love for people to take the music off that album. I hope people feel good. That's the goal. "
