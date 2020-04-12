Man Goes "Ballistic,quot;, Stabs, Terrifies Restaurant Workers and Customers in Pacheco – Up News Info San Francisco

PACHECO (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa Sheriff's agents arrested a man Saturday night and said they terrorized workers and customers at two restaurants in the unincorporated community of Pacheco, leaving two people with stab wounds. .

Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Jensen said Alonso Villagarcia, 35, of Pittsburg, was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. On Saturday, about 90 minutes after he entered the Mexican restaurant Los Panchos and stabbed an employee there with scissors. An employee of Mingle’s Pizza, outside a small shopping center at the corner of Pacheco Boulevard and Center Avenue, was also stabbed with scissors.

Jensen said that none of the victims was seriously injured and that he did not go to the hospital.

A witness's social media post described a scene of the suspect "going ballistic,quot; at both restaurants, leaving customers traumatized.

The suspect fled north on Pacheco Boulevard, and Sheriff's agents used a drone and K-9 to help him capture him, Jensen said.

Villagarcia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as with a battery, making terrorist threats and kidnappings. He was admitted to the Martínez Detention Center.

