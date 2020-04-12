Man arrested after trying to murder his girlfriend on Instagram Live !! (Vine)

A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with trying to strangle his girlfriend, and the entire incident was captured on Instagram Live, according to MTO news.

The man, who police identified as Stephon Heller, 28, was arrested Friday after police said he broke into the home of a Statesville, North Carolina, woman while she was streaming a video on Instagram Live.

And the video was brutal. We warn you, it is very graphic.

LINK TO VIDEO SHOWING ASSAULT – TRIGGER WARNING

But Stephon, who allegedly claimed that he attacked the woman because she was "cheating," ended up in the process. The woman managed to escape Stephon's grasp, reach for a knife and stab him.

