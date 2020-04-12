Mama June's daughter Anna Cardwell says she was worried about going back to work while still recovering from plastic surgery

Mama June's daughter Anna Cardwell spoke about going back to work at Walmart after her transformation from full-body plastic surgery. As a result, she really felt weird about it, especially since she still had "duct tape and stitches."

Anna puts herself in danger by returning to work in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but that's not the only thing that makes her uncomfortable.

As fans already know, the 25-year-old underwent a complete makeover and looks like she is not yet fully healed.

In particular, her breast augmentation surgery really worried her, as there is a risk of scarring as she is doing hard work at Walmart.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, she revealed everything, saying "I am a supplier at Walmart. Basically I lift heavy things and put them on the shelf, and reach from the top shelf. I went to work probably a week after being home. I slept Most of the time at home, because I was away for a while. So, I went back to work. It was strange to go back to work. I was afraid to go to work, with the scars, because I still had the tape on and still had stitches. I was afraid of that. "

But fortunately, he managed to finish his job safely as his management was aware of his situation and also very understanding.

‘Also, I was afraid something would come out, but nothing did. I finally took off the tape, probably about two weeks after I was home. I knew my job. I told them exactly what was going on. They put small things on me, like cleaning the shelves, throwing everything away, but now, after almost a month of having the surgery, I will go out without a bra. That is the best part of having this. You can't say I have a bra. "

Ad %MINIFYHTMLce438ce0c15f5fcfb5b00f1757cfc8ff22% %MINIFYHTMLce438ce0c15f5fcfb5b00f1757cfc8ff22%

He went on to tell the news outlet that the healing process has gone very smoothly, even while going to work.



Post views:

5 5