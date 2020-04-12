Major cities see declining crime amid viral pandemic

Crime across the country has seen a dramatic decline, since the spread of the viral pandemic. Cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles seem to be having a calmer time.

According to @time, Chicago has seen a 42% decrease, as citizens must stay home. This is because criminals cannot move.

"The answer I get is that they can't move to sell anything anywhere," said Joseph Lopez, a Chicago crime lawyer who represents reputable drug dealers.

New York has also seen a decline. According to @thehill, the New York Police Department stated that murder decreased by 25%, in addition to grand thefts decreased by 37%, and robberies also saw a decrease of 10% in the month of March.

The decrease in crime is said to have coincided with the current stay-at-home order. Before the viral pandemic, crime had seen a 28% increase.

Los Angeles has also seen a decrease in crime. According to @thehill, homicide in Los Angeles was reduced by almost 43%, and rape was reduced by 37%, while robbery was reduced by 14%.

"The suspects for the most part are opportunists and are looking in those places, looking for that activity and looking for that victim," LAPD assistant chief Robert Arcos also told the Los Angeles Times. "When you remove those things from that equation, it's not surprising to start seeing these kinds of decreases."

While many of the stay-at-home orders are still in place, hopefully the decline in crime will continue.

Source: https: //time.com/5819507/crime-drop-coronavirus/