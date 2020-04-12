Loveland Ski Area to Issue Refunds for Coronavirus Cancellations

Skiers take the chairlift to the top on the last day of skiing for the 2016-2017 season at Loveland Ski Area on May 7, 2017. (Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info)

Loveland Ski Area will offer rebates for specific date products such as lift tickets, rental packages, and lessons through April 9. There will be no refunds for four-pack tickets, but four-packs purchased for the 2019-20 season can be redeemed during the 2020-21 season.

In a Facebook post On Wednesday, the ski area said employees who will handle the rebates will work from home and process the rebates over the phone. The publication says the ski area is still working on accommodation for pass holders for the 2019-20 season and that an update will be provided in the coming weeks.

Refunds will be handled by the reservation center and can be contacted from 8 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 303-571-5580, extension 170.

