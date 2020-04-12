Love & Hiphop Scrappy & Bambi Gender Reveal – They're having a girl

Last night, the stars of Love & Hiphop Scrappy and Bambi had their gender reveal while quarantined during the Coronavirus, MTO News found out. And they are having a girl.

(see the video above)

The reality show couple held their virtual Lakers-themed gender reveal party via Instagram last night. But before her big reveal, Bambi explained to fans why she and Scrappy wore yellow, while other family members wore purple shirts.

