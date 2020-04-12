Love & Hiphop Scrappy & Bambi Gender Reveal – They're having a girl

Last night, the stars of Love & Hiphop Scrappy and Bambi had their gender reveal while quarantined during the Coronavirus, MTO News found out. And they are having a girl.

(see the video above)

The reality show couple held their virtual Lakers-themed gender reveal party via Instagram last night. But before her big reveal, Bambi explained to fans why she and Scrappy wore yellow, while other family members wore purple shirts.

She told fans: "We are about to shoot and see if the powder turns purple or yellow. (We) are going to throw (the basketball) to the board so that everything explodes. I'm nervous, but I think it's going to be a boy. I think I'm a mom boy. They turned purple. "

Turns out she was wrong, and they were both delighted with her new female family addition.