Logan Paul doubts that Antonio Brown fight will happen, he is not sure if KSI wants to fight with his brother Jake

Logan Paul has refreshed himself with the idea of ​​fighting NFL free agent Antonio Brown, and is unsure whether his brother Jake wants to follow in his footsteps and face KSI in the boxing ring.

Earlier this year, Brown and YouTube sensation Paul scoffed at the prospect of coming face to face.

"Should I fight @LoganPaul for 4.1m with possibly 8.2m increase? I'll donate the proceeds to charity … he keeps coming back to me about this non-stop." Brown posted on Twitter in February.

Paul replied, "If you do, I will match your donation."

Paul now acknowledges that the chances of a fight that would draw many intrigued eyes are getting slimmer.

"I noticed that Antonio Brown is holding on to my name to gain some influence for a second as he realizes his life," Paul said in an Instagram conversation this week with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. "When I realized that he didn't really want to fight me, because I was worried that he would lose and I'm sure I would defeat him, I retired."

Paul was beaten by fellow YouTuber KSI in Los Angeles last November. Their first match, in the amateur ranks, ended in a draw. Brother Jake Paul has already spoken of his desire to take on KSI, but Logan Paul says KSI has a responsibility to fight.

"It's in JJ (KSI)," said Logan Paul. "I don't know what he's planning to do. I know he's making music right now."

"Jake wants to do it. I think it would be a great fight. I also think Jake would take the W in that case, but it just depends on whether KSI is done with boxing or not."

Paul's combat ambitions remain, and earlier this year he documented a combat session with UFC star Paulo Costa.

It ended with Costa knocking out Paul, but that hasn't diminished his enthusiasm for entering the brutal world of mixed martial arts.

"That's my secret, brother," said Paul, referring to his wrestling record. "I need to do an MMA fight before I die and I would love to do it with Matchroom Boxing or Matchroom MMA (both supervised by Hearn)."