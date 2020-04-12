Liverpool: Sir Kenny Dalglish discharged from hospital after positive coronavirus test | Football news





Sir Kenny Dalglish managed Liverpool in two spells and had a successful playing career at the club.

Former Liverpool player and coach Sir Kenny Dalglish was released from the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dalglish routinely underwent coronavirus screening after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.

The 69-year-old former Celtic and Scottish striker, who did not show any symptoms before his positive diagnosis, praised NHS workers across the country after being released and is recovering in isolation from his home.

Writing in The Sunday PostSir Kenny described the hospital workers who treated him as "absolutely brilliant."

"People may think that my name gave me the best care, but all NHS patients receive the best care," Dalglish wrote.

"As a nation, we are fortunate to have them and I wish them all the best as they work tirelessly to help the country overcome this pandemic."

Dalglish is widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in Liverpool's history, having won nine league titles and three European Cups as a player and manager. He also won the league title with Blackburn as manager in 1995.