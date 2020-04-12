Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson show massive love for Kobe Bryant in their Baby Baby Reveal video: Erica Dixon's daughter gets excited during the special event

Bambi Benson and husband Lil Scrappy had a very original gender reveal for their second child together.

It's a well-known fact that Bambi, a girl from California, is a big fan of the late great Kobe Bryant, and was therefore inspired to make a gender reveal on the Lakers theme: Gold for a Boy and Purple for a girl.

Bambi partnered with Lil Scrappy, her daughter, Emani Richardson, and her baby, Breland Richardson, to pop balls into a hoop that revealed purple powder, and thus confirmed that they would have a girl.

Many noted that Emani was excited by the revelation, and it could be because her mother, Erica Dixon, just gave birth to twins, and perhaps she was expecting another brother.

One fan said, "Awwwwww, they look amazing, and I love thyme ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I'm tired of pink and blue. I think people should wear different colors. ☺"

A second commenter stated: “I'm sick of seeing blue and pink! This was refreshing. I can see that because you want someone to relate. I miss the NBA so much that this was really entertaining 😩 I love it even though I am so spoiled. But I can definitely see your point of view. Bambi Bald knows she was wrong to pull this baby hair to every inch. 🤣🤣 "

This follower stated: "The children know the truth, they trust that little does not respect anyone who does not respect their mother … Manii knows that Bam has a bad heart. Bambi blocked me last week because I said:" How did he leave? to call light-skinned Kiesha, a bell squirrel when she was in a hot tub with Kirk Frost and Benzino married in its first season or was it just on TV and didn't count? … but congratulations!

Another person shared: “Her daughter was upset. Maybe she wanted another boy … Erica already kicked out the twins 😅Ok … I understand the issue … but I thought ould it be for a boy and yellow 🟡 for a girl … anyway .. congratulations. Bambi loves it, haha, now he has a girl like Erica with a scruffy ppy jk.

This social media user wrote: “Congratulations! I hope this baby changes his behavior because he really shows up as a mean B * tch on the show without praise! 🤷🏽‍♂️ "

A sixth comment said: "Lol, it's common when you're the only girl. I'm the only daughter of my dad with 4 children and the baby. If he told me he has another daughter, he would probably break me hahaha. Bambi's body looks struck during pregnancy … It seems lighter but super tall … 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 "

The family seems ready.



