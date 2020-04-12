LG's next Velvet device will have a "rain drop,quot; camera design

LG's next smartphone will be called LG Velvet, breaking with its tradition of alphanumeric names for its devices, "in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer to capture the essence of the device best suited to their personality." Company announced. LG scoffed at the new device and its new design language a few days ago.

The design of the LG Velvet will be different from that of other LG smartphones, including a "rain drop,quot; camera design with smaller lenses and an LED flash below the larger main camera, a departure from the current trend among smartphones having big camera shots. LG is also promoting a "3D arc design,quot; with curved glass on the front and back of the device, as well as the "tactile elegance,quot; of the new phone.

The company says the name "velvet,quot; is intended to "evoke images of brilliant softness and premium softness," which it says are features of the new device.

"Our new brand reflects current trends in addressing the individual's unique personal tastes and emotions with a greater emphasis on design," said Chang Ma, LG's senior vice president of product strategy in a statement. "It is a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today's consumers and help us establish a clearer brand identity."

LG did not provide other details about the Velvet, such as the release date or the price, but the Korean news portal Naver reported earlier this month that the company's new phone would be released on May 15. The new design is intended to recreate the success of its pre-smartphone Chocolate series, according to Naver. The LG Velvet will reportedly use Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765 with built-in 5G and will be affordable.