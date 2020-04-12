Lewis Hamilton leads tributes to the & # 39; racing legend & # 39; Sir Stirling Moss

"We clicked and finally discovered that the love of careers we both shared made us comrades," says Hamilton after Moss's passing.







Six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to his friend and "racing legend,quot; Sir Stirling Moss.

Moss, the British race car driver who ranked as one of the best in Formula 1 despite never winning the title, passed away on Easter Sunday at age 90.

"Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend," said Hamilton. "I think it is important that we celebrate his incredible life and the great man he was."

"Saying goodbye is never easy and can be sad, but he will always be here, in our memories, and he will always be such an important part of British Motorsports Heritage."

Hamilton and Moss drove for Mercedes, and got closer and closer after Lewis's move to Silver Arrows in 2013.

"I will certainly miss our conversations," added Hamilton. "To be honest, it was such an unusual pairing, our friendship. Two people from vastly different times and origins, but we clicked and finally discovered that the love of careers we both shared made us comrades."

"I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace."

A Mercedes teammate for five-time Argentine world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, Moss survived one of motorsport's deadliest times with 16 grand prize victories in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Four times championship runner-up, and also third overall three times, no other driver has won as many races without taking the title.

Moss was the first Briton to win his grand prize at home, beating Fangio at the Liverpool Aintree circuit for Mercedes in 1955, and his name became synonymous with speed for a generation of fans.

He also won great prizes at Maserati, Vanwall and Rob Walker entered the Cooper and Lotus cars.

Tributes to Moss from the F1 world

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A powerful runner and knight. He had a press style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. He survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today at age 90. He had great stories to tell and it was a privilege to meet him. 😢 – Martin Brundle (@ MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. I only had the pleasure of briefly meeting him a few times, but even that was enough to understand why he was so respected. My thoughts are with his family. – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020