Larsa Pippen wears multiple swimsuits even while at home in quarantine!

Larsa Pippen may be trapped at home like everyone else during this coronavirus pandemic quarantine, but that doesn't mean she can't sit back and snap some hot swimsuit photos by the gram! The star took her preferred platform to show off her perfect body in swimsuits even though she wasn't going to the beach.

The photos show Larsa in very flattering two-piece swimsuits and show that you don't have to let COVID-19 get you down.

After all, not only did she look amazing, but she felt that way too, so she decided to show off her bikini body to her many fans.

The beauty was right outside her house and posed in front of some sun loungers, obviously enjoying the good weather in her own backyard.

Larsa was wearing a black two-piece swimsuit and she looked amazing.

This photo was taken during the quarantine along with another one released late last month that showed her from the chest up.

Still, it was visible that she was rocking in a green bikini, her hair combed into a high ponytail.

In addition, she also put on a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun, as well as for her style, of course!

"The sun never stops shining," he wrote in the caption, suggesting that he has been enjoying the heat even if he has to from his backyard.

But these latest bikini photos haven't been the only ones he's released since quarantine orders were issued.

Actually, the celebrity has also been sharing the throwbacks, one of them showing her on the beach in a sparkly outfit.

"My happy place, I can't wait to go back," he captioned, making it very clear that he can't wait for the isolation to end!

Along with another older bikini photo, this time blue, she also wrote: ‘Staying at home and reading photos imagining being on the beach. What are they doing to entertain themselves? "



