Kyle Larson appears to use racial slur in NASCAR iRacing live stream

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson appeared to use the N-word during a live broadcast of Sunday's iRacing Pro Series event.

Apparently unaware that his volume was turned on during the online simulation fight, Larson seemed to say to the others on the broadcast, "Can't you hear me? Hello, n-".

There was a stunned silence after Anthony Alfredo replied, "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, buddy."

Aron MacEachern added: "Yes, we hear that."

Viral host Justin Botelho: "Oh damn, he didn't just say that."

Link to video It can be found here.

Neither Larson nor NASCAR have made public comments on the incident.

Larson, a Japanese-American competitor, graduated from NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program.

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic stopped live NASCAR events, the sport has conducted virtual races between drivers on the iRacing simulator. The drivers are located at home, but they talk to each other on Twitch's live streams. The events have also been shown on Fox, although Larson's comments did not appear on the television broadcast.

This is a developing story to be updated.