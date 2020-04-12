KUWK: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite for family Easter at mom Kris Jenner's house!

While they may not be back together in a romantic way, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott still tend to spend a lot of time in each other's company due to the fact that they share the baby stormi together. That was the case yesterday also when the exes met at their mother Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, where they all spent together over the Easter weekend.

The makeup mogul turned to the Instagram app to post a series of videos showing her and Kris making pizza over the weekend, and indeed, the rapper's voice was heard in the background, confirming that he, too, was there.

The clips only show the pizza, but one of them makes it look like the mother was having a hard time getting it out of the oven.

So she says to her daughter, "I think I should leave him alone," leading Travis to ask, "Is it hot?"

The youngest of the Jenner sisters also posted some photos of Easter candy and made them other Easter treats with colorful frosting, as well as sweet decorations and other similar things appropriate for Easter!

Kylie made it clear that she was very proud of her work as she captioned them with, "I've been on a hot streak."

As for Travis, he also took his own platform to post a super cute video of his and Kylie's daughter, Stormi jumping up and down in the pool.

The dedicated father's post only showed that he was dating the Kardashian-Jenners.

Kylie and Travis have been apart since October last year, but the two really do their best to parent their daughter, so they have been seen spending time together many times since then.



