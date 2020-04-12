KUWK: Kim Kardashian Showers Niece True Thompson with love on her second birthday – Check out the Sweet Post!

Today is True Thompson's second birthday and among the many people in the family and on all social media who sent their best wishes was, of course, Aunt Kim Kardashian! The KUWK star made sure to share a series of sweet photos of sister Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson's daughter, showing off their incredible bond.

The truth is that she is barely two years old, but it turns out that she is very close to her aunt Kim from birth, since she made sure to be in his life as much as possible.

Earlier today, Kim marked her special day in the midst of this quarantine by sharing with her millions of followers no less than 10 adorable photos of the girl.

Of course, in the caption, Kim mentioned how disappointed she was at not being able to see True on her birthday due to quarantine orders.

Anyway, he made sure to fill her with love through social media, writing: ‘My sweet baby, True. Happy second birthday! I wish we could be there with you to celebrate today! I love you so much, precious girl! "Looking at photos to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever." "Aww … what a sweet family relationship!

Sure enough, several of the photos he posted show the birthday girl interacting with her cousins, including Kim's children!

Furthermore, there was also a photo showing Kim hugging her sister's adorable daughter.

Khloe quickly responded to the sweet post on her daughter's behalf, writing in the comment section: ‘Awwww we love you Auntie Kiki !!!! She is so dear that it is all we could ask for. "

Just the day before, the proud mother posted some hilarious videos that True was cheery while she was at her playhouse, faking cupcakes and pasta! So cute!

Happy birthday, right!



