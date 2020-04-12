Khalil Kain defends himself after a backlash for marrying a white woman

Instagram

The & # 39; Lush Life & # 39; actor, who is currently married to artist Elise Lyon, also emphasizes that he will always love his people despite being in a relationship with a white woman.

People should be free of romance with whoever they want, but unfortunately that doesn't happen Khalil kain. Instead, the "Lush Life" actor received criticism for marrying artist Elise Lyon, who is a white woman. However, Khalil did not remain silent and criticized, as he responded to critics in a recent Instagram post.

In the now-deleted post, Khalil included a screenshot of enemy comments saying, "But aren't you with a white woman? You don't care." The comment was a response to Khalil's post on the photo-sharing site that found him criticizing the president. Donald trump"Donald Trump is a white supremacist. He is neither qualified nor fit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he would never have been elected."

Said enemy also left several emojis vomiting underneath a post of them together and mocked their appearance, "She looks 60". Having had enough, he said, "This type of bullying always sucks. This is never a correct or acceptable way to express yourself."

By directly mentioning the troll online, Khalil reminded him, "You are a father … Damn it. If my personal decisions offend you, that is your business, not mine or my partner's or my family's. So for me and to me that my loved ones have to see their hate concerns in my comment seems unfair and incorrect. "

Khalil also emphasized that although he is currently dating a white woman, he still loves his people very much. "I keep it positive as is my path," he said. "I don't usually respond to this nonsense, but today I felt great until I saw these bulls ** t. I love my people. I always have always. I can't wait until this hatred wears off."

Khalil and Elise were married in April 2011 after dating for a long time. They have two children together.