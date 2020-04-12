Kenya calls RHOA castmates more for playing and justifies bringing cookie lady to brunch

Kenya Moore is the villain of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She says that people may not like it because she keeps it real, unlike some of her co-stars.

In a recent interview with Claudia Jordan's Fox Soul show, Kenya said her co-stars get together and simulate friendships around what makes them most popular.

‘It's smarter, honestly, pretending to be someone's friend and pretending not to have a fight with someone, but many girls do it because they play with fans. Van ‘oh, what would make me more popular? Oh what would make people love me more? Oh, I should be friends with this one, should I make peace with that one? Who has more Instagram followers? Who likes who right now? You should go ahead and be friends with them. "That's the kind of games they play on our show."

She went on to say that the producers don't know anything about it because the girls get together without the showrunners and plan their next moves.

‘When you have been veterans on the show for ten or twelve years, you start playing many games. Girls who are real like me, unfortunately, I just have to be honest. "

Many commenters who saw the clip on a Housewives fan page took it as a shadow towards the Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams reunion.

Another topic he mentioned was his infamous cookie debacle, where he invited a woman who said Tanya Sam's man was flirting with her for lunch with Tanya and the other ladies.

She called the fans for hitting her when she said Sam was wrong to start with her talking about her hair.

Followers said Kenya's vicious response was unsolicited.

‘A wig is NOT the equivalent of bringing a lady to lunch. Kenya always takes everything too far and then wants to be a victim. Yes, Tanya was protecting you, but you did too much with that cookie. "

‘Girl, not what Tanya did was not bad. Now we don't keep twisting this shit 🙄 someone who shows off a wig you wear doesn't in any way tarnish a hair care brand because all women wear a protective style. Nobody cared. What you did came from an evil place trying to destroy a home. How to stop. "

Ya Tanya talking about a wig and trying to ruin your relationship will never be okay, no matter how you change it. Just take it !!!! & # 39; & # 39;

What do you think of Kenya's comments?



