Katy Perry says "American Idol" will have to get really creative with live shows – Deadline

Before ABC aired the Sunday night episode of American idol Singer and pop judge Katy Perry went to Facebook, wearing an appropriate Easter bunny costume, to answer questions about this season of the reality singing competition. One thing on everyone's mind: how they will continue production with live shows while everyone is quarantined.

Facebook



From the start, Facebook users asked this question and it seemed like ABC is still exploring options when it comes to its live shows. "We all have to be really creative. I know we are going to be really creative," said Perry from the comfort of a car. She adds that viewers will have to tune in to see what she and the rest of the audience American idol crew, including judges that Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie can make from their individual homes. "We will see how this goes."

Since the coronavirus pandemic, ABC has changed the programming to American idol. The network is airing its episodes set in Hawaii on March 29 and April 5. The live shows aired on April 6, but were replaced by two reruns of Family celebrity fight, followed by a primetime special, Who wants to be a millionaire? Secrets and surprises.

The first part of American Idol: This is me It will air tonight, while the second part will air on April 19. The special will analyze the lives of the top 20 contestants with unseen footage and performance highlights.