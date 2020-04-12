Kartik Aaryan's new initiative, Koki Poochega, is attracting all the attention

Kartik Aaryan, whose monologue #CoronaStopKarona went viral a few weeks ago, had another unique idea during the COVID-19 outbreak. Leaves no stone unturned to raise awareness of the importance of staying home during these difficult times. His latest initiative, Koki Poochega, will have him interview several people who have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 outbreak and some who came out as survivors after testing positive.

Hot fans of Kartik Aaryan call him Koki and in this initiative Kartik will be seen talking to doctors, police, social workers and people who have stood firm during the coronavirus outbreak and some who have come out after being hit by the virus. . He took social media to announce this news and also published the first episode with Sumiti Singh, one of the first Coronavirus survivors in India. We applaud the Kartik initiative!

Check out his post below …