Kanye West left Joel Osteen's Sunday service – here are all the details

It has been revealed that earlier this week, Tyler Perry, Kanye West, and more celebrities were supposed to spend part of their Easter with Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church. It appears that according to Acs13houston, the church has already confirmed that Kanye West will no longer join them for service.

The Shade Room confirmed the news and revealed all available details that you can also check out below.

Church The church stated that Kanye was supposed to be part of the event, but he and his team dropped out due to technical problems. Lakewood Church also stated that Kanye was unable to create what he wanted with a large virtual choir in such a short time. Everyone else will continue to act, "TSR captioned his post.

A shocked follower said, "Do you still support Joel Olsteen? In 2020? After he left them, people, out in the hurricane? Lmao," and someone else posted the following message: "Kanye is probably angry that he didn't get away with yours ".

Another follower posted this message: "Unlimited, Kanye made me want to start going to church again."

Someone else posted this: "I mean, we are in the middle of a pandemic! Who wants to go to church with a group of people and get sick?

Someone else was also on the same page and said, "I mean, people were going to be in church anyway, everyone in the house trying to stay germ-free."

A follower posted this: "Yeah, well, Joel didn't want to help all those people during the flood! But I want to reap the benefits."

In March, Kanye made headlines regarding Taylor Swift.

Back then, his publicist came out to go to the recently re-emerged phone called between Kanye and Taylor Swift, on which the former requested permission to use his name in a song called Famous.



