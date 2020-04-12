Kandi Burruss is fighting while her daughter, Riley Burruss, is killing everyone's favorite TikTok Savage challenge in this video

The mother / daughter duo, who took TikTok by storm, is back. Kandi Burruss and her teenage daughter Riley Burruss recently got together and had a lot of fun at the #SavageChallenge TikTok, created on Megan Thee Stallion's newly released song of the same name.

The video posted by The Real Housewives of Atlanta The stars went viral for two reasons: Riley can dance seriously and Kandi is a terrible dancer!

Everyone had something to say about Riley's and Kandi's version of "Wild Challenge."

One person said, "Quarantine put us as,quot; #savage @theestallion follow me on TikTok @rileyburruss 🤩 ".

Another commenter shared, "You need to get more involved in the dance moves." Riley is making you look bad😍 to let me discover that @rileyburruss received the twerk moves! Practicing in that room, hahaha !!!

This follower chimed in: "Kandi will tell you she can't dance, and that shows. Yes, Riley can really DANCE; she must get that from her father's side … lmbo.😂😂"

An Instagram installer revealed, "I'm here for the daughter." She watched you the whole time. All of you cute. Lol, @kandi, you were struggling trying to keep up with Riley's … so cute! I love it! Khandi will tell you that he can't dance, and it shows. I love how your mother raised you … You see the difference from the other famous children that you are respectful and DIFFERENT!

A fifth comment read: "Yaaaaaas mom-daughter duo !!! Freedom on my page, guys! Click! It Lawwwdddd Kandi is trying it 😂😂 I would be the same way. We miss you, Riley! Hhhh again super congratulations on going to NYU! Hhhhhhhh super super :)))))) "

This supporter wrote, "Sir, have someone put Mom Kandi back in the rhythm😩❤️❤️❤️ I love seeing your personality more with these posts. Go ahead, love. 💕"

While Riley is a great dancer, she is no match for her mother, who is very successful in the music industry.

Kandi recently spoke about her impressive career:

“We were definitely at the beginning. LaFace had just moved to Atlanta in the early '90s, started his label here and brought many opportunities for many people to do their thing. Dallas Austin was at the forefront of developing artists at the time. Then it was Jermaine Dupri. They were all part of the TLC project, and there were several events at the same time. Having LaFace here made people in the industry pay attention to Atlanta. The guys from OutKast and I went to high school together, you know, all the artists dreaming together in the same class. "

