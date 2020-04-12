Kandi Burruss' husband Todd Tucker shares "BBQ Quarantine Style,quot; video on YouTube

Kandi Burruss made her fans happy when she announced that Todd Tucker has a new YouTube channel. Fans were even more excited when they discovered that he had also posted some videos.

Check out the really cool video with Todd's kitchen.

Someone commented: Todd Very entertaining Todd, I will be watching well to see the family outside the housewives. You guys need a family show. "

Anohter person posted: ‘I love this! Something natural, not rehearsed and without glamor! You can even show us your daddy daycare session with Ace and Blaze. That little boy was there on the day "I'm sure he has a lot to say,quot;

Someone else said: ‘Quarantine is definitely helping us see family dynamics, and the part of Todd that is generally not in the limelight as a true type of live family. And how the Tucker family works well together. "

Another follower wrote: ‘Now Kandi is not skimping on the greens. I love them with turkey smoke too. Smoke Gouda Mac and cheese. Send me a plate. Cute Blaze and Ace! Congratulations happy anniversary. "

Another person on YouTube said, "" I can only imagine "(in my MercyMe voice 😆) … I mean, can you imagine living like this during quarantine, what a great life they have worked so hard for … OAN … 47 🤤 with the salt and pepper, DAMN Kandi! … Aww Acey poop so sweet, DAMN my ovaries 💥 & # 39;

Someone else said: Bienvenido Welcome to YouTube Mr. Tucker! We can't see enough of The Tucker Clan at Bravo, so I'm excited to see what's in store for us. Even though my post notifications are on, I wonder if they will announce a upload program. Please don't be one of those famous blue new moon YouTubers. Happy late anniversary! "

Kandi made headlines recently when it was revealed that she is supporting Sheree Whitfield after her mother went missing.



